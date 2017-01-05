Kingston – one of the top places to visit this year

New York Times has designated Kingston as one of the top 52 Best Places to Go in 2017, much to the delight of tourism partners and stakeholders.

New York Times, made the announcement pm Wednesday when it revealed the list with Kingston being in 24th position.

The Jamaica Tourist Board has described the designation as an “enviable” one, saying in a news release Wednesday that it comes on the heels of the first anniversary of Kingston being named a UNESCO Creative City of Music.

In highlighting the attributes of Kingston, the New York Times article cited the city’s cultural offerings such as the One World Rocksteady Music Festival, the newly opened Peter Tosh Museum and dancehall parties.