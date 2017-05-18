Kelly-Ann Baptiste runs season’s best in Clermont

Trinidad and Tobago’s Kelly-Ann Baptiste clocked a season’s best 11.10 seconds to win a women’s 100 meters race at the Pure Athletics Elite Meet in Clermont, Florida, recently.

Another Trinidad and Tobago track star, Machel Cedenio finished second in section one and third overall in the men’s 400 meters in 46.36 seconds. Jarrin Solomon was 10th fastest on the day with a 47.24 run.

At the Sun Belt Conference Championships, in Texas, Chelsea Charles ran away with gold in the women’s 400m with a personal best 53.51 seconds clocking. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior had topped the qualifying round in 54-flat.