Kaliese Spencer exonerated

Jamaica’s 400 meters hurdler Kaliese Spencer has been exonerated by an independent panel of adjudicators.

Spencer, a Commonwealth champion, was cited for doping related violations after the Jamaica Anti Doping Commission (JADCO) accused her of not making herself available for random drug testing.

Spencer pleaded her innocence and instead blamed JADCO for the foul up as they had not properly informed her about the time and place they wanted to conduct the test.

The panel found that she did not commit an anti-doping violation and she is now free to compete. She was represented by attorney Paul Greene.

Attorney Kent Gammon, Dr Donovan Calder and Heron Dale are the members of the disciplinary panel.