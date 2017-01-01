Jazz Picnic in the Park continues

Mayor Richard J. Kaplan and the City of Lauderhill are proud to present another fantastic season of the anticipated free Jazz Picnic in the Park. Mayor Kaplan is inviting all members of the community and friends to join in for live music and family fun from some of the best local bands in the area.

All jazz concerts will be held at Ilene Lieberman Botanical Gardens in Lauderhill. The next concert is scheduled for Sunday, January 8, 2017 starting at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the vocals and musical stylings of Heather Pierson. Bring out your blanks, your chairs, and food and meet up with your friends at the park.

There is absolutely no cost for admission and parking for the event is free at the Inverrary Vacation Resort and at Lauderhill Sports Park. Visit the City website for information on other musicians in the lineup.