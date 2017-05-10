Jamaica’s Praught Leer signs with Under Armour

Jamaica’s steeplechase sensation Aisha Praught Leer has inked a contract with sportswear manufacturer Under Armour.

The signing comes less than a week after she set a new national record in the 3000-metre steeplechase at the season in the opening Diamond League meeting in Doha, Qatar,

Praught Leer shaved nearly 13 seconds off her previous national record that she set in Rio, Brazil in 2016.

“The Under Armour RUN team is excited to announce a new athlete to the roster – Aisha Praught Leer,” a statement from the company said Monday. “Aisha is a Jamaican Olympian finalist and recently left the Oregon Track Club in early 2017 to train with All-American athlete, Emma Coburn in Boulder, Colorado. Under Armour is thrilled to add Aisha to the team and looks forward to working with her on upcoming campaigns and providing her with the brand’s latest running footwear. She is currently running in the Miler Pro and soon-to-be-release Under Armour Charged Bandit 3.”

Praught Lee was raised in the U.S, but decided to honor her Jamaican heritage and run for their national team after reconnecting with her biological father in 2013. She ran in the 2016 Olympics and was the first Jamaican runner ever to compete in the finals in the steeplechase.