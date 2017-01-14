Jamaica’s PM visits Israel

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island on Tuesday for Israel for a working visit as part of his administration’s ongoing commitment to seek opportunities for Jamaica through deepened bilateral relations with various countries

During his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu , the leaders will discuss areas of potential cooperation on growth and economic development between both countries, such as security, agriculture, water resource management, and Diaspora bonds.

Meetings will also be held with key Israeli officials and members of the private sector.

It said that through these engagements, Jamaica will seek to identify and capitalize on opportunities for collaboration and expanded exposure to best practices.