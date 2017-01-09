Jamaicans urged to take anti –malaria drugs

Jamaican health authorities are warning nationals to ensure that they take the necessary preventive medication to deal with malaria before traveling overseas as the island recorded two imported cases of the disease since the start of the year.

Malaria is a life-threatening blood disease caused by parasites transmitted to humans through the bite of the Anopheles mosquito and the Ministry of Health said “prevention medications are available in Jamaica. “You should start taking anti-malarial drugs before you travel, take them during your travels, and continue to take them for up to one month after your return,” the Ministry warned.

The Health Ministry said the first case was confirmed on January 5, and reported by the National Public Health Laboratory, while the second case was reported by a private laboratory on January 6. Jamaica eliminated malaria after the successful Malaria Eradication Campaign of 1958/62 with the last endemic case being in 1961.