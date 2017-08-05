Jamaican Julian Forte posts fastest time in World Champs 100 meters

Julian Forte led seven Caribbean men in 100 meters qualification for the semi-finals of the blue riband event at the London World Championships on Friday.

Forte posted the fastest time (9.99 seconds) to comfortably win his heat.

Bolt looked unperturbed

The King of Sprint Usain Bolt, looked unperturbed as he strolled to an easy 10.07 to win the sixth and final heat of the day.

Bolt’s Racers Track Club compatriot, Yohan ‘Blessed’ Blake was second in his heat after recovering from a pedestrian start.

Forte impressive

Forte, who finished second to Blake in the Jamaican national trials earlier this year, looked impressive as he threw down the gauntlet to his more fancied rivals. Bolt however never broke a sweat and again put his maturity on display by just doing enough in the rounds. He stuttered at the start of the race but his long strides pegged back his fellow competitors as he crossed the line in front.

After the race Bolt told reporters that the starting blocks were shaky and had affected his start.

Blake too had a sluggish start and just managed to place second to grab an automatic qualifying spot.

Gittens, Burke, Walsh and Fraser also qualify

Two Barbadians, Ramon Gittens and Mario Burke along with Antiguan Chavaughn Walsh and Warren Fraser of the Bahamas also qualified.

The semi-finals and finals will take place on Saturday afternoon London time.

Bolt’s main challengers are expected to be his fellow Jamaicans, The Americans, Christian Coleman and the aging Justin Gatlin, who was roundly booed by the 55,000 in attendance when his name was announced and after he won his heat.

Two other Jamaican born athletes, Jak Ali Harvey and Emre Zafer Barnes have also qualified for the semi-finals. Both represent Turkey.