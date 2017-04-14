Jamaican Easter Bun Recipe

3½ cups flour

1½ cups sugar

4 tsp. Baking powder

1 cup stout or beer

1 egg (beaten)

2 tblsp. spoon melted butter or margarine

2 tsps. vanilla

1 cup cherries

1 cup raisins, mixed peel, cherries*

½ tsp. ground allspice

pinch of salt

1 tblsp. spoon nutmeg

½ tblsp. spoon cinnamon

½ tblsp. spoon rose water

½ tblsp. spoon anise extract

In a large mixing bowl, mix together flour, salt, baking powder, spices and sugar. Mix thoroughly and add fruit. Make a well in the center of mixture and add melted butter and beaten egg. Mix again until like coarse bread crumbs. Make another well in center of mixture and add beer or stout. Mix the whole thoroughly and turn into well greased baking pans. Bake for 1¼ hours at 300 ° F. Makes two meatloaf pans. If desired, press a few whole cherries into the top of each bun.

* One cup total. Combine fruit as desired.

Source: www.sams247.com