Jamaican doctor mowed down in Cayman

A Jamaican female doctor died in the Cayman Islands after being mowed down by a taxi in the British territory on Monday morning.

Obstetrician and gynecologist, 62-year-old Vary Jones Leslie had just arrived in the Cayman Islands on an early Monday morning flight when the incident occurred.

Reports from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service are that Jones-Leslie was struck down on Roberts Drive, near the Owen Roberts International Airport, while trying to leave the facility after arriving on a 10:00 am flight from Jamaica.

Had practice in Spanish Town, Jamaica.

The doctor, who has a practice in Spanish Town, St Catherine, Jamaica, was rushed to the George Town Hospital with what had been described as “serious injuries”.

On Tuesday morning, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service issued a news release confirming Dr. Leslie’s death.

Jones-Leslie reportedly arrived in the Cayman Islands on Monday to take up a temporary assignment at the Health Service Authority in the territory.

According to the Cayman Compass, Jones-Leslie had filled in “from time to time as needed at the authority.”

The driver of the taxi, a 69-year-old of Bodden Town, Grand Cayman, was treated at hospital Monday and has been released.

The incident is under police investigation.