Jamaican-born female usher fired from White House

Jamaican Angella Reid, the first female chief usher at the White House, has been fired from the post.

CNN reported Friday that Reid was abruptly sacked this week. She was appointed by the Obama administration in October, 2011 and took up her post the following month.

Born in St. Thomas, Reid had worked with Ritz-Carlton companies for 25 years when she got the job.

Her functions included managing the staff of butlers, maids, chefs, florists and electricians. She also worked closely with the first family, including providing guidance on the furnishings, art and décor.

Reid was the second black person appointed chief usher. She succeeded the first, Admiral Stephen W. Rochon, who worked in the George W. Bush and Obama (first term) administrations.