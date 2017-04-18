Jamaican attorney achieves highest worldwide score in STEP Excellence award

Jamaican attorney at law, Jo-Anne Jackson-Stephens, is the recipient of the STEP Excellence Award for the highest score worldwide in the STEP Advanced Certificate in Company Law and Practice.

Jackson-Stephens, who is a former Jamaican Independence Scholar and also holds a MBA from the University of Oxford where she graduated with Distinction, is an associate at Higgs and Johnson in the Cayman Islands since October 2015, said that she was ecstatic but grateful when she heard the news.

STEP, the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, is a worldwide professional association with over 20,000 members in 95 countries and consists mainly of trust and estate attorneys, accountants and trust specialists. STEP announced the first 38 student winners in a new awards scheme recognizing student achievement on a worldwide level.

Jackson-Stephens, a past student of Immaculate Conception High in St Andrew and reportedly the daughter of Jamaican economist John Jackson, completed her law degree at the University of the West Indies in Jamaica and Barbados before going on to receive her CLE at the Norman Manley Law School in 2006 and her Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Oxford in 2012.

Becoming a member of STEP gives lawyers the TEP designation and allows them to be considered among the most experienced and senior practitioners in the field of trusts and estates. Applicants are required to take a number of exams or prepare papers for presentation.