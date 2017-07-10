Jamaica Takes a Winning Lead at CONCACAF Tournament

Jamaica got off to a winning start in the CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer tournament on Sunday, beating Curacao 2-0 in Group C action at the Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Goals by Romario Williams in the 58th minute substitute Darren Mattocks in the 73rd saw the Reggae Boyz avenging a 1-2 loss to Curacao in the Caribbean Cup final in Martinique two weeks ago.

In the evening’s second match, defending champions Mexico outclassed El Salvador 3-1.

The tournament began on July 7 with action in Group A at Red Bull Stadium in New Jersey. Canada outscored French Guiana 4-2 while Costa Rica edged Honduras 1-0.

In Group B the following day, Martinique defeated Nicaragua 2—0 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Action continues on Tuesday, July 11 with Group A leaders Canada playing Costa Rica and Honduras playing Honduras. Both matches are at the BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas.

On Wednesday, Group C leaders Mexico play Jamaica at the Sports Authority Field in Denver, Colorado.

