Jamaica seeks to strengthen relationship with Trump administration

Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States, Audrey Marks, has reiterated the importance of Jamaica-US relations and interest expressed by the Andrew Holness led administration to further strengthen and deepen the historically strong ties that exist between both countries.

Marks made the statement as she extended best wishes to President Donald Trump and his Cabinet for a successful tenure in office, on behalf of the Jamaican government and people.

Marks who attended the Chairman’s Global Dinner, hosted by Presidential Inaugural Committee Chairman Thomas Barrack, on January 17, used the opportunity to congratulate Trump on his election to the presidency. Trump was inaugurated on January 20.

Responding to her well wishes, Trump recalled Jamaica as a beautiful country that he had enjoyed visiting in the past. Marks welcomed the comments and extended an invitation to the president to visit again.

Over the last few weeks of the transition of presidential administrations in Washington, Marks also met with several members of President Trump’s proposed Cabinet, and other senior members of the new administration.

Marks is serving her second term as Jamaica’s ambassador to the US. She was first appointed by former Jamaican Prime Minister Bruce Golding in 2009.