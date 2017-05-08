Jamaica on Michealstar’s mind

This year, Jamaica celebrates its 55th anniversary as an independent country. A number of tributes are expected, but Michaelstar did not need a milestone to acknowledge his parents’ birthplace.

Jamaica is the title of the 18-year-old singer’s latest song. Produced by JVon On Da Beat, it was released in April. Michaelstar describes it as a reggae-pop song.

“It’s quite different from the type of music I’ve done before. Hopefully, other reggae artistes will extend an invitation for a collaboration,” he told Caribbean National Weekly.

The New York-born Michaelstar is the son of singer Mikey Spice, who made a name with songs like Practice What You Preach and Grab Yuh Lass.

Spice, who helped fashion the modern South Florida reggae scene, produced Michaelstar’s first song (If I Could Fly) five years ago.

Spice and his mother, Georgia, are both from Kingston, the Jamaican capital. Michaelstar has visited the country several times and plans to do so again soon to promote Jamaica.

Based in Atlanta, he says there is no pressure being the son of a successful reggae artiste.

“Not really, just that my Dad’s expectations of me is held at a high standard. He expects me to put my all in my love for music and my performances.”