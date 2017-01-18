Jamaica to host major global tourism conference in November

Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett signed an agreement on January 16 at the Palacio Neptuno in Spain, to host a major global conference commemorating the 2017 United Nations World Tourism Organization’s (UNWTO) International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development next November.

A collaborative effort between the Government of Jamaica, international development firm Chemonics International and the UNWTO, the conference will be held at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James from November 27 to 29.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Bartlett said he was honored to have participated on behalf of the Prime Minister of Jamaica, to finalize the arrangements to host such a prestigious event in Jamaica.

“This signing will see an international conference of great magnitude and importance to global tourism, being hosted in Jamaica. We look forward to showcasing our destination but more so within the context of sustainability and the building of public-private-partnerships,” said Bartlett.

Secretary General of the UNWTO, Taleb Rifai said the conference will kick-start discussions to create on-the ground activities to develop tourism across the globe from such partnerships.

The agreement signals the first time the UNWTO will stage a world conference on tourism in the Caribbean or the Americas.

Minister Bartlett, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Affiliate Members of the UNWTO, described the event as a very unique opportunity which will allow the world’s spotlight to be on Jamaica, and by extension the Caribbean, which is heavily dependent on the economic power of tourism.

Two of the results expected from this conference will be an Outcome Declaration and the publication of the second UNWTO Affiliate Members Global Report on Public-Private-Partnerships. The UNWTO will also present a report to the UN General Assembly in 2018, with regards to the activities of the International Year of Sustainable Tourism for Development, of which the conference will play a major role.