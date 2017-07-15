Jamaica holds on for drab draw with Mexico

Jamaica boosted their chances of advancing to the quarter final round of their Group C CONCACAF Gold Cup with a dour goalless draw In Denver, Colorado on Thursday night.

Ultra-defense approach

The Jamaicans adopted an ultra-defensive approach, allowing the Mexicans to come after them relentlessly. The Jamaican plan worked, powerhouse Mexican team, known as El Tri, were unable to find the back of the net. Jamaican captain and goalkeeper Andre Blake, kept a clean sheet for the second consecutive match on his Gold Cup debut.

El Tri outshot the Reggae Boyz 14-5 and dominated in possession. None of the Jamaican shots were on target as the Mexican goalkeeper, Moises Munoz, had little to do throughout.

Mexico’s lone striker, Erick “Cubo” Torres had a header hit the post in the 23rd minute. While the Reggae Boyz were spared blushes after defender Jevaughn Watson cleared off the line after a piercing header left Blake at sea.

Mexico and Jamaica has four points each

The result leaves both teams on four points but Mexico lead the group on the basis of more goals scored after their 3-1 opening win over El Salvador. The Jamaicans won their opening group encounter 2-0 over Caribbean Cup Champions Curacao.

In the other group match, El Salvador brought themselves back into contention with a workmanlike 2-0 win over Curacao to move within touching distance on three points.

Group play will end on Sunday with El Salvador taking on the Reggae Boyz and Mexico tackling cellar dwellers Curacao, who are yet to score a goal in the Gold Cup.

The winners and runner-up from each group will move on to the knockout rounds. In addition, the two best third-place teams will also move on. Total points, goal differential, goals scored and head-to-head results are the deciding factors.

The final will be contested on July 26 in Santa Clara. In this edition of the Gold Cup, there will be no third-place match.

