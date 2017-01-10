Jamaica and China partner on a new hospital in Montego Bay

Jamaica and China government officials have signed an agreement to partner in the development of a 220-bed hospital for children in Montego Bay, St James.

The new facility will be the first to be constructed in Jamaica since the May Pen Hospital was built in the 1970s and is expected to provide increased access to pediatric treatment and care. Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton said “When I visited the Bustamante Hospital for Children earlier I was told that they needed at least another 100 beds to satisfy the [demand]. The fact that we’re building a 220-bed facility says to me that we’re able to now deal fairly adequately with the demands of childcare.”