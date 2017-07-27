Investigation launched into fatal plane crash in Guyana

Investigators from the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), are scheduled to visited the site of a plane crash. The crash claimed the life of a Roraima Airways pilot on Tuesday.

The pilot has been identified as Captain Collin Martin, 38.

The Authority will also launch a probe into the incident that occurred in the western district of Eteringbang.

The Accident Investigation Group, an entity separate from the GCAA, is also expected to independently probe the incident and produce a preliminary report.

GCAA Director General, Retired Colonel Egbert said the investigation would include an autopsy, examination of the wreckage and interviews.

“I don’t think we will be short of witnesses. Anytime an aircraft is heard overhead, there is always a lot of people coming out to see – just to enjoy the sight of an aircraft. We shouldn’t have too many problems to find individuals who can be interviewed,” Egbert said.

Crashed on landing approach

According to reports, the plane went down at approximately 5:48pm (local time) about 200 meters on the approach to the Eteringbang airstrip.

“The only report that we have so far is that the aircraft was closing off its operations for the day. It was empty, the pilot was flying alone and going into land when the aircraft crashed. We don’t have any indication at this time- the reason it happened,” Chief Executive Officer of the Roraima Group of Companies, Captain Gerry Gouveia told reporters.

Gouveia also said the plane, bearing registration number 8R-GRA, and another Roraima Airways plane were about to land at Eteringbang to overnight when the incident occurred.

Experienced, wonderful pilot

Captain Martin was hailed as an “experienced and wonderful pilot” by the CEO. He said the pilot was working with the domestic carrier for at least six years. During that time he emerged as “our star evacuation pilot,” sacrificing his life to save many other lives.