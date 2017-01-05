International community congratulates incoming Haitian President

A senior United Nations official and the UN Security Council have joined the international community in congratulating the incoming Haitian President, Jovenel Moïse, whose election, the UN says, “completes a repeatedly delayed process that took over a year.”

Sandra Honoré, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General in Haiti, and the other members of the so-called “Core Group” on Wednesday welcomed the announcement by Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) that Moïse won the November 20 election.

The Core Group “encourages all actors to respect the final results and to work constructively toward the peaceful completion of the electoral cycle,” according to a statement, which also stressed the importance of keeping with the provisions of the Electoral Decree and an established calendar.

Besides the United Nations, the Core Group comprises the ambassadors of Brazil, Canada, France, Spain, the United States, the European Union and the Organization of American States (OAS).

The UN Security Council commended the Haitian Provisional Electoral Council and the Haitian National Police, as well as the people of Haiti on a “positive step” for the full restoration of the French-speaking Caribbean country’s democratic institutions.

The 15-member Council urged all political actors to accept the final electoral results, refrain from violence and work together.