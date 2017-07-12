The Immigration Process for Adult Children of US Citizens

Adult children of U.S. Citizens are in immigration categories which usually take many years to wait for an Immigrant Visa to immigrate to the U.S. The process can be frustrating and not easily understood. The Immigrant Visa process generally goes as follows:

1)Your Parent files a Family petition with the USCIS

2)I-130 Receipt issued by the USCIS

3)USCIS processing time currently takes about 4 years or so

4)USCIS issues I-130 Approval Notice to your Parent

5)USCIS transfers the case to the National Visa Center to put the case in the queue waiting for an Immigrant Visa to be available (according to determinations made by the State Dept) as reflected in the monthly Visa Bulletin

6)National Visa Center (NVC) sends letter to U.S. Citizen Parent indicating that the case is pending visa availability

7) Adult, Single children of U.S. Citizens called 1st Preference have to wait approximately 7 to 8 years. Adult, Married children of U.S. Citizens (and their spouse & minor children) called 3rd Preference have to wait approximately 11 to 12 years or more.

8) When an Immigrant Visa becomes available, the NVC notifies the U.S. Citizen parent that fees must be paid in order to prepare the case for Consular Processing

9)Once Visa and Affidavit of support fees are paid, consular forms and original documents must be submitted to the NVC along with the Affidavit of Support and financial documentation

10)Once all required documents are submitted, and the NVC file is complete, it sends the file to the U.S. Consulate to schedule the Immigrant Visa Interview

11)The U.S. Consulate notifies the Immigrant of the Immigrant Visa appointment and provides instructions on having the required medical examination done.

12)The Immigrant (and his or her family) attend the Immigrant Visa appointment at the U.S. Consulate. If all goes well, the case is approved and the Immigrant receives a package in the mail to present to the U.S. Immigration officials at an airport upon entering the U.S. Prior to entry, Immigrant visa fees must be paid online and the receipt presented to prove payment.

13)The Immigrant and family receive their Green Cards at the US address provided within about 30 days. The immigrant then applies for Social Security numbers from the Social Security Administration.

