I’m Ok says Elaine Thompson

Jamaica’s premier female sprinter Elaine Thompson has sought to allay fears that an Achilles injury will hamper her from performing at her best at the World Championships in London. The championships start today August 4.

Fully recovered

Thompson says she has fully recovered from a niggling Achilles injury that was bothering her a few weeks ago.

Thompson, who has a fierce rivalry with Dutchwoman Dafne Schippers, was forced to run in a specially made training shoes with miniature spikes at the London Diamond League meet, due to discomfort from the injury. Trainibg spikes or not she produced a spellbinding race and win.

The double Olympic sprint champion told The Gleaner on Thursday, that she is ready to compete and is looking forward to the test in London.

“I’m in good shape,” Thompson said from the team’s hotel. “I have to give God thanks. Since I got back from Eugene, I got some new spikes from Nike and they weren’t comfortable at all. They were giving my Achilles some slight discomfort so I got some training flats from them for London (Diamond League) just to try but I am back in shape now, the shape that I am supposed to be in.”

Will be seen in spikes

“Hopefully, by Saturday you will see me in the spikes I’m supposed to be in so it’s all good now,” Thompson added.

Thompson, has opted not to run the 200 meters in this championship. She will only be competing in the 100 meters. The Rio Olympic Champion has blazed a trail so far this year. She is the firm favorite to take home the women’s sprint title.

The women’s 100m heats will get started inside the London Stadium on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. (5:45 a.m. Jamaica time and 6:45 a.m. in South Florida).