Holness urges Trump to extend Temporary Protected Status to Haitians

With the July 22 deadline for the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) afforded to Haitians residing in the U.S. fast approaching, Broward City Commissioner, Dale Holness, is making a last ditch attempt to plea with Donald Trump-led administration to extend the program.

During a May 9, Broward County Commission meeting, Holness appealed to the Commission to join him in asking the Trump Administration to extend the (TPS) as the Caribbean nation was still reeling from the effects of a devastating earthquake, Hurricane Matthew, a cholera outbreak and other recent natural disasters.

The commission unanimously approved to support Holness’ request and signed off on a letter directed to Secretary John F. Kelly, of the Department of Homeland Security.

The TPs was offered to Haitians as part of the Immigration Act of Congress.

Under U.S. law, some 50,000 Haitians are set to be displaced unless Kelly decides by May 23, whether their condition merits extension. “Haiti is a very important country to us. It is critical in my mind that we advocate for this,” Holness said.

With the deadline approaching, supporters are asked to call the U.S. Department of Homeland Security at 202-282-8000, the U.S. Department of State, also referred to as the State Department at 202-647-6575 and the White House at 202-456-1111 in support of the extension of TPS for Haitian nationals.