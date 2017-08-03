Hero CPL to embed USA under 19s players with teams

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be working closely with the ICC Americas to offer as many developmental opportunities as possible to USA cricketers. This will take place during the CPL tournament in Lauderhill, Florida for four regular season matches on August 5 & 6.

Immersed with Caribbean teams

The Hero CPL will provide the opportunity for USA Under-19s national squad members to be immersed with the Caribbean squads during the buildup to the games, and during the games themselves.

The USA U-19s players will serve as practice bowlers, act as 12th men during the matches. The young players will also sit on the bench during games and be fully integrated into the dressing room for them to experience the atmosphere of a world-class squad in action.

U-19 players assigned

The players involved and the teams they are assigned to are as follows:

Barbados Tridents – Awais Mubarak and Gaurav Patanker

Guyana Amazon Warrriors – Karthik Gattepalli and Keshav Pabbisetty

Jamaica Tallawahs – Motak Buch and Raymond Ramrattan

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots – Sahil Patel and Sam Das

Exciting opportunity

Ricardo Powell, USA Chairman of Selectors said, “This is an exciting opportunity to have some of the best bowlers from the USA U19 team, who recently participated in the World Cup Qualifier in Toronto last month, to develop their skills and be around some of the best players in the world.”

Pete Russell, Chief Operating Officer of the Hero CPL is excited about the initiative. He said, “The Hero CPL is firmly committed to supporting the development of cricket in North America. We see this is another example of that committment. We really hope that these young and exciting USA players get a huge amount out of this developmental opportunity.”