It’s a Hard Knock Life – Annie

The City of Sunrise is taking a trip to the Big Apple as they present the free community outdoor movie, Annie. Ever since her parents left her as a baby, little Annie played by Quvenzhané Wallis, has led a hard-knock life with her calculating foster mother, Miss Hannigan. However, all that changes when hard-nosed billionaire and mayoral candidate Will Stacks, played by Jamie Foxx, takes her in on the recommendation of his advisers. Stacks believes that he’s Annie’s guardian angel, but the plucky youngster’s confidence and sunny outlook may mean that Annie will save Will instead.

Produced by Sony Pictures Entertainment, the film is Rated PG. The City of Sunrise Outdoor Movie Series is sponsored by Memorial Healthcare System. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on the grass under the stars. Admission to the event and popcorn are free. Get there early to guarantee a good spot!