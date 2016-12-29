Haiti’s economy records growth in 2016

Haiti’s economy grew by more than one per cent in 2016, according to preliminary figures released by the Directorate of Economic Statistics of the Ministry of Finance.

It said the gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 1.4 per cent, well below the target of 3.6 per cent that the authorities had set at the beginning of the fiscal year, October 2015 to September 2016.

The figures show that the agricultural sector, which had plagued the Haitian economy in 2015, was largely responsible for GDP growth in 2016.

Other sectors contributing to growth in 2016 included manufacturing, food industries, papermaking and printing.