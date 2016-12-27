Guyana refuses entry of sardines from China

Guyanese authorities have refused to allow 1,700 cases of Dost sardines into the country from China.

The Government Analyst – Food and Drug Department (GA-FDD) said the decision was taken after it was discovered that the product bore incorrect labelling date and some of the tins were already rusting.

Head of the GA-FDD, Marlan Cole, in a statement said that samples of the imported product were retrieved by inspectors for examination on November 29. Each of the 1700 cases contained 48 tins of 200 grams sardine.

Cole said that upon examination, the coded information on the time revealed that the sardines were manufactured on August 1, 2014 and not on June 1, 2016 as was stated on the labels.