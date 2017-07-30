Guyana to implement tobacco control policies

The Tobacco Control Bill 2017 was recently passed by Guyana’s National Assembly after a lengthy debate, by both sides of the House. The legislation will be enforced by the application of several penalties in the form of fines and prison sentences for ‘certain transgressions’.
Heavy fines
These range from a fine of GUY$200,000 (One Guyana dollar =US$0.004 cents) for persons who breach the new regulations, 6 months imprisonment, to fines for business entities up to $9 million.
The bill was presented by Minister of Health Volda Lawrence. It seeks to provide for the adoption, and implementation of tobacco control policies, with the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.
To improve nation’s welfare
The minister told the House the law improve the wellbeing of the nation, and significantly reduce huge government expenditure for fighting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), mainly caused by the tobacco epidemic.
There will be no fall off in formal or informal tobacco sales from the passage of the Bill, the Minister said. The law is not meant to “punish smokers”, just to secure the health of the public, she emphasized.
The government is also working to give smokers the kind of support needed to overcome their addiction.
Non-support from Opposition
Opposition members decried the Bill as being a Tobacco Ban Bill, given the mandatory implications of the legislations. When the bill was voted on it was passed by government members, without any support from the Opposition.
Legislation details
Details of the new legislation includes:
- Mandatory health warning on tobacco product packaging.
- Banning sale of cigarettes to minors (under the age of 18) .
- Banning smoking in all indoor public places, indoor workplaces, public transport, and certain, specified outdoor public place. This is to protect the public from exposure to second-hand smoke.
- Regulating tobacco advertising, sponsorship and promotion.
- The establishment of a National Tobacco Control Council to l advise the Minister of Public Health on matters related to tobacco control and the administration and enforcement.
- Empowering the Minister of Public Health with responsibility for administration of the Act and sets out the enforcement power of authorized officers.
- Allowing authorized officers to carry out inspections, investigations or enforcements for the purpose of the Act. Customs Officers or Police can exercise their legal power and seize and detain any article reasonably believed not to be compliant with the Act.