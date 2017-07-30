Guyana to implement tobacco control policies

The Tobacco Control Bill 2017 was recently passed by Guyana’s National Assembly after a lengthy debate, by both sides of the House. The legislation will be enforced by the application of several penalties in the form of fines and prison sentences for ‘certain transgressions’.

Heavy fines

These range from a fine of GUY$200,000 (One Guyana dollar =US$0.004 cents) for persons who breach the new regulations, 6 months imprisonment, to fines for business entities up to $9 million.

The bill was presented by Minister of Health Volda Lawrence. It seeks to provide for the adoption, and implementation of tobacco control policies, with the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

To improve nation’s welfare

The minister told the House the law improve the wellbeing of the nation, and significantly reduce huge government expenditure for fighting Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs), mainly caused by the tobacco epidemic.

There will be no fall off in formal or informal tobacco sales from the passage of the Bill, the Minister said. The law is not meant to “punish smokers”, just to secure the health of the public, she emphasized.

The government is also working to give smokers the kind of support needed to overcome their addiction.

Non-support from Opposition

Opposition members decried the Bill as being a Tobacco Ban Bill, given the mandatory implications of the legislations. When the bill was voted on it was passed by government members, without any support from the Opposition.

Legislation details

Details of the new legislation includes: