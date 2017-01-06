Grenada to open diplomatic mission in Russia

Cuba is set to send over one hundred nurses including 47 who specialize in critical care, to Jamaica in February to ease the shortage of specialist nurses in the country.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Winston De La Haye disclosed that the nurses are coming as part of an agreement between Kingston and Havana. Recently the University Hospital of West Indies (UHWI) Chairman James Moss-Solomon disclosed to the public that the hospital was forced to cancel major surgeries due to a shortage of specialist nurses and Intensive Care Unit beds.

De La Haye mentioned that the shortage was being fueled by the poaching of specialist nurses by foreign companies, despite the hospital doubling the numbers of nurses being trained in specialized disciplines.