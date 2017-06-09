Godspeed Usain!

It is a sendoff fit for a king. The Racer’s Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica tomorrow marks Usain Bolt’s last race in his country.

His finale will be at Jamaica’s National Stadium where he will be joined by a number of outstanding athletes such as Australian Sally Pearson, 100 meters hurdles gold medalist at the 2012 London Olympics; David Rudisha of Kenya, two-time 800 meters Olympic and World Championships gold medalist; and South African Wade Van Niekerk gold medalist at last year’s Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Van Niekerk, who set a new world record of 43.03 seconds for the 400 meters in Rio, told the Jamaica Observer newspaper that it is important he and other athletes honor Bolt.

“It’s a massive privilege to be here and pay respect for what he (Bolt) has done for track and field and we are looking forward to see his final year and support him all the way for what he has done for us as athletes and the way he has inspired us. He has been massive,” said Van Niekerk, who has trained in Jamaica with Bolt.

Bolt, 30, is expected to hang up his spikes at the World Championships in London in August. The lanky sprinter holds the world records for 100 meters (9.58 seconds) and 200 meters (19.19 seconds). He won the sprint double at the last three Olympics.

This is the second Racer’s Grand Prix which is organized by his Racer’s Track Club.