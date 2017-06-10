Germaine Mason’s death weighs heavy on Bolt’s final home sprint

Usain Bolt has always managed to entertain his fans with pre-race antics but when he steps up to the blocks to run his final professional 100 meters race on Jamaican soil the tragic passing of his close friend Germaine Mason will hang heavy.

In fact, Mason’s passing has disrupted the sprint king’s preparation for the Racers Grand Prix set to take place at Jamaica’s National Stadium.

Mason, died in a motorcycle accident on April 20 and a tearful Bolt served as a pallbearer at his funeral in Kingston last month.

“I know it’s going to be a lot of emotions on the day because it’s my last time,” the 30-year-old multiple Olympic and world champion told Reuters in a recent interview.

“I know the fans are going to miss it and I will miss it also because I know the energy is going to be good in the stadium so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’m just trying to work and get into shape … just trying to get fit and ready for the meet.”

Bolt’s place in the pantheon of track and field has attracted a stellar field to the National Stadium, where, a month shy of 15 years ago, he first signaled his talent by winning world junior gold in the 200 meters.