Four Florida Universities awarded to counter Zika

South Carolina-based Kiawah Island Golf Resorts has settled a wage dispute involving hundreds of workers including Jamaicans. Under the settlement the workers will be paid US$2 million. The Jamaica Ministry of Labor, said it pleased that the class action lawsuit including 240 Jamaican hotel workers has been amicably resolved. The workers who were employed to the hotel chain between 2012 and 2014 had claimed the hotel wrongfully deducted money from their pay.

A Jamaica Defense Force (JDF) recruit who had fall suddenly sick with 80 other recruits while train in Jamaica was transferred in critical condition from the ICU at the University Hospital of the West Indies to a Florida hospital for further treatment. The exact nature of the illness was not determined but according to the ministry of health in Jamaica, it involved flu-like symptoms and the recruit who was taken to Florida had severe respiratory ailments.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, Georgia has announced the allocation of a $10 million grant to four Florida universities for research to counter the spread of the Zika virus. The research will be collaborated between the University of Florida, the University of Miami, Florida International University and the University of South Florida to study Zika and other mosquito bearing diseases.

Sports

The Miami Dolphins who currently has a 10-5 records in the National Football League returns to the playoffs for the first time this season. The Dolphins assured a spot in the playoffs on Sunday when the Denver Broncos lost to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Dolphins will pay either the Pittsburg Steelers or the Houston Oilers in the play offs.

Now, Here’s what’s Trending

Another iconic entertainer has died in 2016. On Sunday George Michael, originally from England. died from apparent heart failure. The entertainer was popular for hits such as “Careless Whisper,” “One More Try” and “Faith.”

The Weather Forecast for Today

Partly cloudy in Broward County with a high of 81 and a low of 73. Partly cloudy in Miami-Dade, with a high of 81 and a low of 73.