Forty years of Two Sevens Clash

On June 9, VP Records will reissue one of the outstanding reggae albums — Cultures Two Sevens Clash. First released in 1977, it contains the sensational title song which created a stir in Jamaica during the summer of that year.

The deluxe edition celebrates the fortieth anniversary of the groups debut album. It is a double compact disc that also includes classics like (Jah Jah) See Dem A Come and Natty Dread Taking Over.

Disc one contains the ten original songs from Two Sevens Clash, while disc two includes bonus tracks from producers The Mighty Two, Shorty The President and Joe Gibbs & The Professionals.

Culture comprised leader and main songwriter Joseph Hill, Albert Walker and Kenneth Dayes. Hill hailed from Linstead, a rural farming town in rural Jamaica.

(Jah Jah) See Dem A Come was their breakthrough hit in 1976. The following year came Two Sevens Clash, an apocalyptic song influenced by a prophecy by Pan African leader Marcus Garvey. It said the on the day sevens (July 7, 1977) clashed, there would be mayhem in Jamaica. It caused businesses and schools to close throughout the country that day.