Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

Progress being made in returning luggage and lost items

A consultant hired by Broward County to assist in the recovery of luggage and personal items discarded after the tragic shooting at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport on January 6, said the much progress is being made in returning the luggage and items. “The task of collecting, securing, sorting, identifying and returning over 23,000 personal items is a monumental task that would normally take several weeks or longer,” said CEO/Director of Aviation Mark Gale. “Thousands of carry-on and personal items have already been returned to their owners, or are in the process of being couriered or shipped to them. Thousands more checked bags have been returned by the airlines. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we manage this very complex process.”

The effort to identify and return personal items to their owners will continue throughout the coming weekend. Once all possible means of identifying an owner is exhausted, photographs of the remaining items will be placed on a website.

“The more items we can identify and return to owners prior to establishing the website, the faster passengers will be able to review the site, identify and reclaim their remaining items,” said Gale. He said that the website, operated and maintained by the consultant, is expected to go live on Wednesday, January 18.

“Pieces of luggage are often generally identifiable, but electronic devices including laptops and cell phones often are not,” Gale continued. “While it is extremely inconvenient for individuals to be without these items, we must take time to ensure each is returned only to its rightful owner.”

Airport officials advised that those who lost luggage and personal items who have not already filed a claim describing their items to call toll free 866-435-9355 from 8:30AM to 5 PM, Monday through Friday. People are urged not to go to the airport or any other location to claim their items, unless they have been asked to do so by an airport representative. Luggage and items are being held in a secure area that is not accessible to the public. Those involved will receive a phone call or email from an airport representative notifying them that their item(s) have been located and are ready for pick up or delivery.