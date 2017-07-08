While some 40 states have signaled their intent not to provide a commission established by the Trump administration to look into alleged voter fraud in the November 8 presidential elections, with voter data, nothing has been heard from Florida on the matter. In response to the Scott Administration’s silence, the leadership of the Florida Democratic Party sent the following letter to Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner on July 5.

The letter stated:

“Over the past week, top election officials from around the country—Democrat and Republican—have rejected requests for sensitive voter data from Donald Trump’s “election integrity” commission.

This commission is a total sham. Donald Trump’s assertion that 3 to 5 million votes were cast illegally is an outright lie. This is fearmongering at its worst and a direct attack on the integrity of our electoral process by our nation’s highest officeholder.

The false claim of widespread voter fraud has been universally debunked countless times. For making this claim, Donald Trump is either massively ignorant and ill-advised, or this is a thinly-veiled attempt at justifying national voter suppression tactics—we believe it is likely a combination of the two.

This request is voluntary and many states have already refused to turn over their citizens’ data. We remind you that complying with this request may put voters at risk of identity theft, encroach federal rights to privacy, and violate the Federal Voting Rights Act in addition to the Florida Constitution.

There are certainly issues in our electoral system that should be addressed—foreign attempts to influence our elections come to mind most immediately.

We strongly urge our state government to show good judgment and reject Donald Trump’s request for the private information of Florida voters.

To entertain the notion of massive voter fraud—where there is none— is to put our democracy in jeopardy. We trust that the administration will put politics aside in this instance and do the right thing.”

The letter was signed by Stephen Bittel, Florida Democratic Party Chair, Oscar Braynon, Senate Leader, Jeff Clemens, Senate Leader-Designate, Janet Cruz, House Leader and Kionne McGhee, House Leader-Designate

