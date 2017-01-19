SoFlo workshop helps businesses to be ‘Fiscally Fit’

This Thursday, January 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. the Miramar Branch Library will host the “Broward Means Business,” an initiative of Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief, District 8 Commissioner. The expert panel will help businesses get in shape by covering a wide range of financial topics and providing answers to questions they didn’t know they had.

Firms who attend the event will learn how to understand their financial statements and discover different ways to identify accounting mistakes that may put their business at risk. Firms will also learn how they can protect their assets with a few smart moves and about state and federal financing programs available and explore non-traditional funding options to see whether they will work for their business.

Pre-registration for ‘Fiscally Fit’ is strongly recommended to ensure that a guaranteed spot as this workshop is free and open to the public, however, space is limited. For more information, please call 954-357-6400.