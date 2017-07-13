Events for Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence in Southeast USA

Events for Jamaica’s 55th Anniversary of Independence
July 29
- Grand Independence Ball, 8:00 p.m., Hyatt Regency Bonaventure Conference Center 250 Racquet Club Road, Weston, FL 33326
- Jamaicans of the Palm Beaches’ Independence Celebration, 7:00 p.m., Embassy Suites Hotel 1601 Belvedere Rd, West Palm Beach, FL 33406
- Jamaica Foundation of Houston Independence Gala, 6:00 p.m., Marquee Event Center 11040 SW Freeway, Houston , TX 77074
August 2
- Jamaica Diaspora Day of Prayer Church Service 6:00 p.m. , Christway Baptist Church, 3800 S. Douglas Road, Miramar, FL 33027
August 3
- “Emancipendence” Celebration and Reception 6:00 p.m., Miramar City Hall 2300 Civic Center Pl, Miramar, FL 33025
August 5
- Caribbean Professional League (CPL) Cricket Tournament, Central Broward Regional Park 3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311
- Jamaica Independence Gala and Awards, hosted by the Jamaican Consulate General and the JURA , 7:00 p.m. Signature Grand, 6900 FL-84, Davie, FL 33317
- Jamaica Independence Session, 9:00 p.m., The Temple Beth Emmet Center 4807 South Flamingo Road, Cooper City, FL 33330
August 6
- Caribbean Professional League (CPL) Cricket Tournament, Central Broward Regional Park 3700 Northwest 11th Place, Lauderhill, FL 33311
- Official Independence Church Service, 4:00 p.m. The Faith Center 5555 NW 95th Avenue, Sunrise, FL 33351
- Flag and Independence Day Celebration 2:00 p.m., Lauderhill Sports Park 7500 W Oakland Park Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33313
- Ecumenical Independence Church Service Christ the King Episcopal 15325 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77083
- Independence Church Service Unity Atlanta Church 3597 Parkway Lane, Norcross, GA 30092
August 12
- Annual Independence Celebration & AJA 40 year Anniversary & Scholarship Awards , 6:00 p.m. Sheraton Atlanta Hotel, 165 Courtland Street, NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
- Jamaican/American Association of Central Florida Independence Gala, 7:00 p.m., Holiday Inn Hotel & Suites 5905 Kirkman Road, Orlando, FL 32819