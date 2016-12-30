Ending with a Bang, VP Records topping charts into the New Year

VP Records has made the best of 2016 having three albums, Jah 9’s 9, Raging Fyah’s Everlasting and We Remember Dennis Brown compilation on the Billboard’s 10 Best Reggae Albums of 2016 selected by critic Rob Kenner. The list also includes two titles, Mr. Vegas’ This Is Dancehall and Beenie Man’s Unstoppable, from VP Records’ distribution arm VPAL.

Ready for 2017, the New York based premier reggae label and distributor will gear up for first quarter releases with top artists like Christopher Martin, Fay Ann Lyons, Bunji Garlin, Queen Ifrica, Spiritual and many more. The label will also celebrate Greensleeves Records’ 40th Anniversary next year in 2017 with special titles and events. VP records is the only record label that represents the full spectrum of Caribbean music from reggae, roots & culture to soca and dancehall.