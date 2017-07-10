Elaine Thompson Continues Diamond League Success

Jamaica’s double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson continued her good run of form in the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) London Diamond League on Sunday.

Thompson, running in sneakers, defeated a strong 100 meters women’s field to continue her good run of form in the event this season.

Running into a strong headwind, Thompson recovered from a sluggish start to overhaul the field in a time of 10.94. Her perennial rival Dafne Schippers (10.97) and Nigeria’s Blessing Okagbare (10.99) were second and third respectively. Trinidadian sprinter Michele Lee Ahye was fourth.

Thompson’s time was some way off her world-leading 10.71 which she clocked at the Jamaican National Trials in Kingston last month.

“I still have some work to do on my start but it will be right for the World Champs,” Elaine said after the race. “I’m confident and excited.”

Her coach, Stephen Francis of MVP Track Club, has declared that his charge will not race in the 200 meters at the London World Championships next month although many of her fans favor the 200 meters as her pet event.

Thompson’s compatriot and triple world record holder, Usain Bolt has also opted out of his pet event the 200 meters at the World Championships. Bolt’s exit leaves the door open for a number of sprinters including, Wade Van Neikerk, Andre De Grasse and Yohan Blake to claim his vacant throne.

In the women’s 400 meters Jamaican veteran Novelene Willimas-Mills and Shericka Jackson had to settle for minor placing behind an American trio led by Allyson Felix.

Veteran sprinter Kim Collins of St Kitts and Nevis was sixth in the men’s 100 meters.

Meanwhile Rip Olympics 110meter hurdle champion, Jamaica Omar McLeod did not face the starter for the hurdles final. He was hampered by an injury.

