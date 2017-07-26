Caribbean-Americans fear of their children being hooked on illegal drugs has been allayed somewhat with the recent bust of 82 drug dealers and traffickers during a three-day crackdown by the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Police in Broward County said the sting operation was to help curb opioid abuse and the rise in related deaths

Dubbed Operation Bad Dose, the sting was carried out with assistance from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms, the U.S. Marshals, the High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, State Probation and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

“This devastating crisis knows no bounds and affects individuals of every race, color, and socioeconomic status,” Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said in a statement. “It’s infecting our neighborhoods, poisoning our children and filling our morgues. We are committed to ending this alarming epidemic and saving lives.”

29,6000 grams of narcotics off the streets

Authorities said the drug sting took place over several months. Undercover detectives utilized tips from informants and the public to identify people who they said were bringing heroin into the U.S, The detectives also identified the dealers selling it on the streets of Broward County.

Deputies said the arrests came after authorities executed 14 search warrants.

Authorities said 29,600 grams of narcotics were prevented from being distributed on the streets, and 15 guns and more than $151,000 were seized.

Heroin trafficking of 28 grams or more in the state of Florida carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison.