Don’t Deport Them

As a community of mostly immigrants, South Florida’s Caribbean community is understandably concerned about immigration policies under the Trump administration. During the presidential election campaign candidate, Trump persistently promised to deport illegal immigrants. Within days after his inauguration, President Trump signed executive orders to ban immigrants from some countries. He also initiated measures prohibiting cities and counties providing sanctuary to undocumented immigrants.

Caribbean-Americans involved

The majority of Caribbean-Americans in Florida and other states are legal residents and US citizens. Nonetheless, there are several who arrived legally but stayed on without required documents. Some of these people brought their young children with them. These children are grown and are generally entrenched in the American society.

Obama’s initiatives

During Barack Obama’s presidency, he made valiant attempts to reform immigration. Unable to secure Congress’ support, Obama resorted to signing executive orders meant to offer legal status to millions of undocumented immigrants.

One of these executive orders were directed primarily to DREAMers, young people under the Development, Relief, and Education for Alien Minors Act, introduced in 2001. Specifically, in 2012 Obama signed DACA – the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival. DACA allowed children of undocumented immigrants to remain legally in the US and attend school and colleges. In 2014, he expanded this measure to include millions more young people,

The immigrant community was encouraged when shortly after his election, Trump said he would consider retaining DACA under his immigration policy. However, in keeping with the inconsistencies that are characteristic with the Trump administration, in June it canceled the 2014 expansion of DACA.

DREAMer’s need to reapply

Young people who are DREAMers now have to reapply for consideration under DACA. If they are not approved, they face deportation. Some of these young people, including several from the Caribbean came to the US as children under age-16 years, and are currently under age 31. If they are not permitted to reapply for legal status under DCA their lives will be devastated.

Some of these youth, have gone through high school. Some are in college, or have graduated and are working and started their own families. Their life is undeniably American, but they risk being deported unless DACA is renewed by the Trump administration. It’s estimated some 800,000 young people have registered under DACA since 2012.

Graham and Durbin efforts in jeopardy

It’s discouraging those bi-partisan efforts being made by Republican Senator Lindsay Graham, and Democrat Dick Durbin to have Trump sign a new DREAM Act is in jeopardy. According to reports, a White House official indicated Trump will not sign the new Act.

It’s apparent that in Mr. Trump’s pre-occupation to erase every legislation that President Obama implemented he has forgotten his promise to retain DACA.

Unconscionable act

Clearly, it’s unconscionable for the administration to even contemplate deporting young people. They, although brought to the US illegally have planted roots in the US. Most young people brought by their parents to the US from the Caribbean have no known family connection in the Caribbean. For them, the US is the only home they know. Deporting them to countries and situations they are unfamiliar with would be ruining their lives. Moreover, such deportations would enhance the socio-economic problems of most Caribbean nations not equipped to cope.

Ironically, the uncertainty as to how the Trump administration views these DREAMers could force them at risk. By re-registering they expose themselves as undocumented immigrants and risk deportation. Why place these young people to face this risk?

Few DREAMers are criminals

Trump has indicated his focus is to deport undocumented immigrants who are criminals. Very few DREAMers are criminals. Why then place them in a lumpen deportation category?

America invested heavily in these young people through the nation’s educational system, and by having some serve in the US military. Why would America waste its investment by deportation?

Renew consideration of policy

The Trump administration is urged to renew consideration of its policy regarding DREAMers. These young people aren’t liabilities. They are assets to America. An appeal also goes to South Florida’s, and other Florida representatives, in the US Congress. They’re urged to use their position to influence the Trump administration to sign the new DREAMer’s Act and expand DACA for all law-abiding young people who are applicable.