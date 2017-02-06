Floridians protest against Trump

Shouting “Hey, hey, ho, ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” a crowd of more than 3,000 protesters marched from Trump Plaza Mar-a-Lago, where President Donald Trump arrived.

The signs the protesters carried on Saturday evening were as varied as the controversies that have plagued the first days of the Trump administration.

A flag-draped coffin was carried by the protesters along the water next to Olive Street in downtown West Palm Beach.

The crowd trekked down Roosevelt Avenue and were met by at Bingham Island by a group of about 50 Trump supporters.

The Palm Beach protest followed a demonstration in downtown Miami on Saturday afternoon where hundreds gathered at Bayfront Park before marching through the streets to various government buildings. Saturday’s march was the latest round of protests in South Florida and across the nation marking two weekends of large protests against Trump since his inauguration three weeks ago.

The Donald Trump administration has come under pressure since he inked an executive order banning refugees from seven Muslim countries – Iraq, Iran, Yemen, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Syria – from entering the United States.

A Federal judge in the state of Washington, revoked the order and cited it as unconstitutional.

The Trump administration has signaled its intention to appeal the ruling.