Doctor’s 6 tips for making back-to-school lunches fun – and healthy

It’s almost time for another school year. For many parents that presents the challenge of trying to determine what to pack in their children’s lunch boxes. Even boxes filled with loving care can contain cookies or chips or other easy, unhealthy options.

Dr. Mayrene Hernandez, Medical Director at UnitedHealthcare, says a fun healthy lunch doesn’t have to be time-consuming or stressful to put together.

To begin with, include a variety of foods from different food groups: fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. Get your child involved in the planning and packing of their meals. When kids are engaged in the process, they are more likely to enjoy the foods they select. Follow these tips to packing a satisfactory lunch:

1.Switch to whole grains.

While shopping, look for 100 percent whole-grain bread for sandwiches, 100 percent whole-grain tortillas for wraps, and whole-grain crackers. Other examples include quinoa and brown rice. Whole grains have more vitamins, minerals, and fiber, and they will keep kids satisfied longer.

Pack proteins.

Foods with protein help kids stay full and focused. Make sure each lunch has good sources of protein. Recommended are: hard-boiled eggs, beans, nuts, tuna, salmon, rotisserie chicken, yogurt. Skip deli meats like salami and bologna, which are higher in fat, sodium, and preservatives.

3.Make the meal colorful.

Adding colorful fruits and vegetables can make a lunch look more appetizing. These foods are loaded with vitamins, minerals, and fiber. Spice up vegetables with a little bit of guacamole, hummus, salsa, or low-fat ranch dressing on the side to add flavor and fun.

4.Keep the kids hydrated.

Hydration is particularly important for children. They have higher water requirements than adults. Besides water, fun options include smoothies and low-fat milk. Skip the juice and soda.

5.Add a small sweet treat.

Kids love treats. Adding something sweet to their lunches gives them something to look forward to. Portion size is the key to not overdoing the sugar. Aim for less than eight to 10 grams of sugar per serving. Examples include chocolates that are at least 70 percent pure cocoa chocolate, natural fruit smoothies, plain Greek yogurt and almond milk.

6.Minimize junk food.

Foods like chips, fruit snacks, and candy have little nutritional value. Replace them cheese, whole-grain crackers and plain popcorn sprinkled with Parmesan cheese.

A healthy lunch is a great way to fuel your child’s body and mind for the entire school day. For a busy family, preparing lunches also needs to be fast and effortless. One great way to save time during the week, is to prepare lunch foods over the weekend. Buy, cut and portion out fruits and vegetables so they’re ready to go. Shred chicken, hard boil eggs, or use leftovers that don’t take much preparation. Pre-package foods like crackers, cheese cubes, or trail mix into baggies or containers that can quickly be added to a lunch bag.

Get the school year started off right with a healthy, easy lunch routine that is both parent – and kid – approved.