News Maker: Dr. Maxine Hamilton on call at FMC

By Garth A. Rose

Jamaican-American Dr. Maxine Hamilton, a board-certified internist with over 35 years experience, recently joined Tenet Florida Physician Services (TFPS) as an Internist at Florida Medical Center, a campus of North Shore Hospitals, located in Lauderhill, Broward County.

Hamilton was born in Newmarket, a town in rural St. Elizabeth parish, south-central Jamaica. She told Caribbean National Weekly that she always aspired to be a doctor.

“For a short time, I had the idea of becoming a nurse inspired by the very well-spoken district nurse that visited my home occasionally. But after that my focus and determination was to be a doctor,” she said.

After graduating from Hampton High School in St. Elizabeth, Hamilton studied medicine at the University of the West Indies Hospital in Kingston, Jamaica from 1976 to 1982. After graduation, she did a three-year internship at the UWI andSpanish Town hospitals.

In 1985 she migrated to the US, and settled in New York City, “determined to expand my medical career.”

With this objective, she completed an internal medicine residency and general medicine internship at Harlem HospitalCenter, before rising to the position of attending physician. From 1989-1990, she served as an instructor of clinical medicine at the College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University at Harlem Hospital.

Today, Hamilton is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine. While she specializes in general internal medicine, she also practices preventive medicine, geriatric care, hospital medicine, cardiovascular disease, physicals, vaccinations, health promotion and wellness and clinical research.

Hamilton prefers being a general practitioner offering medical care to a wider patient base. However, if she has a preferred area it’s treating diabetes and women health.

Since 1995, she has provided preventive and routine primary health care at her internal medicine practice. Across South Florida, Hamilton has also worked as medical director at an internal medicine practice in Fort Lauderdale, a PCP-internist in Pembroke Pines, solo practice in Miami and at a group practice in Plantation. She has also provided care as an internist at several hospitals across Broward County.

Hamilton is concerned that many people with health concerns cannot afford adequate medical care. She would like to see “some form of universal healthcare” introduced. In the meantime, through the policy adopted by TFPS, she attends to patients regardless of their income status.

Hamilton is a member of the American Medical Association, Broward County Medical Association and American College of Physicians. From 1996-present, Dr. Hamilton has served as a clinical assistant professor in the College of Osteopathic Medicine at Nova Southeastern University. She’s currently a clinical assistant professor in the Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine at Florida International University.

Hamilton — who is married with two adult daughters and three grandchildren — is a member of the local organization, Heartmenders, which provides cardio-logical healthcare in theCaribbean, including Haiti where she served on a mission.