Doctor Detained After Baby’s Body Found in Fridge

A doctor in Trinidad and Tobago has been detained by police in that country after an infant’s body was found in a fridge.

Police say they found the dead baby of a 22-year-old woman in the refrigerator of the doctor’s office in San Fernando on Monday.

The doctor was taken in for questioning by homicide officers.

Police search finds baby

Police executed a search warrant at the office after the family of the woman claimed that she was administered medication to induce an abortion.

Police were told that the baby was born alive and taken to the doctor’s office where it was left.

The family later claimed the doctor told them he had taken the new-born to the San Fernando General Hospital for treatment.

However, there was no record of the baby being admitted to the hospital, which prompted Monday’s search of the office.

The doctor allegedly told police he had kept the body of the baby at the request of the parents.

Police received information that the Fyzabad woman visited the doctor two weeks ago to have the fetus aborted.

Officers were told that the woman was six months pregnant, but suspect this may be incorrect.

Injection-induced abortion

The woman was allegedly administered an injection and left the doctor’s office.

On the way home, she gave birth while in the vehicle, officers were told.

Police were told that the woman took the child to the doctor’s office the next day.

She left it in the care of the doctor and went home.

A relative of the woman reported the incident to the Fyzabad Police Station.

The woman and man have been questioned by police.

The body of the baby was kept at a funeral home overnight and an autopsy will be done on Tuesday to determine cause of death.

Copyright 2017 – Caribbean National Weekly News