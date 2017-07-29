Digicel partners with CPL to develop youth cricket

More than 200 young cricketers across the Caribbean region will benefit from a training program involving players and coaches from the respective Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchises under the Digicel CPL Youth Program.

The initiative will be broken down into two phases – The Big Brother Program and Take it to the Streets. It is a joint effort by Digicel and the CPL to give back to and nurture developing cricketing talents in the participating CPL tournament markets. The markets include Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

One Day clinics

Each one-day clinic will consist of boys and girls who will be taught the fundamentals of the game in order to improve and hone their skills while learning from the best in the sport. Not only will the youth be sharpening their cricketing skills, but will also instill the intangible requirements it takes to be great in the sport.

“Sport is a major part of the Caribbean culture and we are staying true to our commitment of developing and nurturing athletes across the region. The kids are the focus here. We are merely providing the platform for them to express themselves and show their class, while learning from some of the world’s best,” said Digicel’s Head of Sponsorship, Ben Bradley.

Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL said the region is blessed with talent and this program will help bring much of it to the forefront. “I’ve had the opportunity to watch and interact with some of these young talents across the region over the years and I can tell you they’re very promising,” he said. “So we’re very excited to be working with Digicel in this new way to help develop these kids, some of who will be playing on these fields in the future.”

The Big Brother program kicks off in Barbados next Tuesday.