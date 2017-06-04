Dr. Sharon Robinson, DDS

In a word, YES.

It is not unusual because of advanced gum disease that some people have to have multiple tooth extractions. Of course having multiple extractions are more complicated than just having one or two. However, if your dentist advises you need to have multiple extractions for the benefit of your oral and general health, then there should be no problem.

Multiple teeth can be extracted in one visit when an immediate denture is needed.

Your dentist will take certain factors into consideration. First, your medical condition is critically important. Secondly, your dental state; if most of these hopeless teeth are severely loose or just short retained roots, tissue trauma may not be significant.

These cases may require shaping and smoothing of the bony ridge prior to the insertion of a denture. Post-operative care is very important. Your dentist will advise you how to proceed after the extractions. Unnecessary pain and the complications of infection and swelling can be minimized if the instructions are followed carefully.

Immediately following surgery:

• Bite on the gauze pad placed over the surgical site for an hour. After this time, the gauze pad should be removed and discarded and replaced by another gauze pad.

• If a denture is placed at the time of surgery, gauze pressure is placed on the denture to stop the bleeding. It takes longer to get the bleeding to stop than it would biting directly on the gauze.

• Avoid vigorous mouth rinsing or touching the wound area following surgery. This may initiate bleeding by causing the blood clot that has formed to become dislodged.

• To minimize any swelling, place ice packs on the sides of your face where surgery was performed.

• Take the prescribed pain medications as soon as you can so it is digested before the local anesthetic has worn off. Having something of substance in the stomach to coat the stomach will help minimize nausea from the pain medication.

• Restrict your activities the day of surgery and resume normal activity when you feel comfortable. If you are active, your heart will be beating harder and you can expect excessive bleeding and be throbbing from the wound.

• NO SMOKING UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES.

Post-operative consultation with your dentist or oral surgeon is imperative.

