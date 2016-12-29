Deandra Dottin likely to need titanium plates after surgery

Deandra Dottin, West Indies all-rounder has revealed that resulting from the head on collision on Tuesday between her and teammate Laura Harris, she has sustained multiple fractures of her cheek bone.

In a post on her Facebook page, Dottin revealed that it is now likely she will need titanium plates to rectify the injury.

“I went to hospital for scans, which have now revealed that I have multiple fractures of my cheek bone. Eye socket and eyesight are fine; jaw and teeth fine… At this stage, it is believed I will require titanium plates to fix the issues. All is going to be fine!”

Dottin also added: “I must thank dearly the Brisbane Heat coaching, support, and medical staff who have been very professional, helpful, and caring to me. These guys are like my family. Thank you all for the well wishes.”