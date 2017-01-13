Deadline to Submit School Choice Applications for the 2017/18 School Year nears

Broward County parents and guardians interested in submitting applications for their child or children to participate in a magnet program, enroll in a Nova school, or apply for a school reassignment may submit a School Choice application now through February 8, 2017.

For families needing assistance completing the School Choice application, the District’s Demographics & Student Assignments Department will provide personalized support at the Rock Island Professional Development Center, which is located at 2301 NW 26th Street, Room 205, in Fort Lauderdale, during four upcoming Friday sessions (see dates listed below).

No appointments are necessary and computers will be available for use in completing the applications.

The four Friday help sessions are from 9 a.m.– 5 p.m. on the following dates: