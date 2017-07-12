DEA Launches Website to Target College Drug Use

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration on Tuesday launched CampusDrugPrevention.gov, a new website focused on preventing and addressing college drug use.

“We must talk to folks about the dangers and consequences of drug abuse, and base those conversations on facts and science,” said DEA Acting Administrator Chuck Rosenberg. “With this website, we put valuable information in the hands of higher education leaders who can use it to enlighten, teach, and change the culture.”

Website support drug abuse prevention

This new website is DEA’s latest effort to support drug abuse prevention programs on college campuses and in surrounding communities. The website was created as a one-stop resource for professionals working to prevent drug abuse on Colleges. The website is for the use of students, ng educators, student health centers, and student affairs personnel. It also serves as a useful tool for parents, and others involved in campus communities.

CampusDrugPrevention.gov offers valuable information, including data, news updates, drug scheduling and penalties, publications, research, national and statewide conferences and events, state and local prevention contacts, and resources available from DEA’s federal partners. The website also includes a “Help a Friend” resource to educate and prepare those who plan to talk to their friends or loved ones about drug use concerns.

Research show high drug use on college campuses

Researchers at the University of Michigan conducted a nationwide study called “Monitoring the Future.” The study indicated the daily use of marijuana by college students is the highest it’s been in thirty years. Astoundingly, 1 in 20 students smokes or digests some form of the illicit substance every 24 hours.

Jamaican-American Lauderhill reside Monica Leslie, eldest daughter is scheduled to begin college in August. Leslie is grateful for the DEA website. “Drug use and sexual assault o college campus have me very concerned,” she told CNW.

Marijuana is not the only substance that’s on the rise on college campuses, the study found. Fifty-one percent of full-time college students used an illicit substance some point in their lives. Thirty-nine percent of those surveyed consumed such a substance within the last year. According to the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse, though Americans account for approximately 4 percent of the world’s population, they consume nearly two-thirds of its illegal drugs.